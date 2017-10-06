Heat's James Johnson: Subpar outing Thursday

Johnson accumulated two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 loss to the Nets.

Johnson has struggled to be effective through the Heat's first two preseason contests, shooting a combined 2-for-9 en route to four points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 39 total minutes. He turned into a valuable fantasy asset seemingly out of nowhere last season, posting 12.8 points, 4.9 boards, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks, 1.1 threes and 1.0 steals across 27.4 minutes per game. He did benefit from many fellow Heat teammates dealing with injuries, however, and his role heading into 2017-18 is a little cloudy.