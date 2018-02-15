Heat's James Johnson: Tallies game-high 22 points Wednesday

Johnson provided 22 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during a 104-102 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Johnson was great with a solid all-around line in just 21 minutes of action. After a seven-game stretch in which he scored in single-digits six times, he has now scored at least 16 points in the past two games. Johnson is capable of providing nice all-around stats and when scores like this he becomes quite useful.