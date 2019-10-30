Heat's James Johnson: Traveling with team

Johnson (coach's decision) will travel with Miami to Atlanta on Thursday, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

Johnson, who continues to train himself after failing his initial conditioning test at the start of training camp, returned to practice Wednesday and is reportedly set to travel with the team when they take on the Hawks on Thursday. Though uncertain at the moment, Johnson will likely be a game-time call.

