Heat's James Johnson: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday

Johnson (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Pistons, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson has missed six of the past seven contests while nursing an ankle injury. More information on his status for Wednesday's contest should emerge following that day's morning shootaround. If he does return, it could mean fewer minutes for the likes of Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo and Jordan Mickey.