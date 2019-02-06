Heat's James Johnson: Ups production in wake of demotion

Johnson posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 27 minutes in the Heat's 118-108 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Both coach Erik Spoelstra and fantasy owners were likely wondering where this version of Johnson was for most of the season. It took a move down to the second unit to do it, but Johnson generated what may have been his most complete game of the campaign overall. His scoring total wasn't his highest of the season, but it did serve as his best effort in that category since Jan. 4. Meanwhile, the trio of rejections were indeed a season-best figure, while his two steals equaled a high-water mark. Kelly Olynyk didn't exactly light up the scoreboard as Johnson's replacement on the first unit with seven points over 20 minutes, so it remains to be seen which of the two players will start at power forward Friday versus the Kings.