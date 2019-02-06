Heat's James Johnson: Ups production in wake of demotion
Johnson posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 27 minutes in the Heat's 118-108 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
Both coach Erik Spoelstra and fantasy owners were likely wondering where this version of Johnson was for most of the season. It took a move down to the second unit to do it, but Johnson generated what may have been his most complete game of the campaign overall. His scoring total wasn't his highest of the season, but it did serve as his best effort in that category since Jan. 4. Meanwhile, the trio of rejections were indeed a season-best figure, while his two steals equaled a high-water mark. Kelly Olynyk didn't exactly light up the scoreboard as Johnson's replacement on the first unit with seven points over 20 minutes, so it remains to be seen which of the two players will start at power forward Friday versus the Kings.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...