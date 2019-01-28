Heat's James Johnson: Ups production Sunday

Johnson finished with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes Sunday in the Heat's 106-97 win over the Knicks.

Johnson had been averaging just 6.2 points (on 39 percent shooting from the field), 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his previous 10 contests, so it was encouraging to see him take a step forward in Sunday's outing. He ended up reaching the 30-minute mark for just the second time in January, with backup power forward Derrick Jones' (knee) early exit likely aiding Johnson. While an official timeline for Jones' recovery hasn't been established, it's likely he'll be sidelined for multiple games, which should provide temporary boosts to the fantasy values of Johnson and Kelly Olynyk.