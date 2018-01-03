Heat's James Johnson: Warming up with intention to play Wednesday

Johnson (ankle) will warm up with the intention of playing in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, but went through morning shootaround without issue and will now take part in pregame warmups with the intention of playing. Look for a final word on his availability following warmups, though as it currently stands, Johnson should be back in the lineup barring any last second setback. That said, there's a chance he has his minutes limited a bit and coach Erik Spoelstra already indicated that Kelly Olynyk would remain the starting power forward Wednesday, so Johnson will likely have to settle for a bench role.