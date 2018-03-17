Heat's James Johnson: Well-rounded stat line in win

Johnson generated 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 25 minutes in Friday's 92-91 win over the Lakers.

Johnson checked off every box on the stat sheet in what was his third strong outing in the last four games. The veteran big man has scored in double digits in three of the past four, shooting over 60.0 percent in three of those contests. The 31-year-old has stepped it up on the glass over the last three -- all games that Hassan Whiteside (hip) has been sidelined -- hauling in six to 10 boards in those outings. Johnson's scoring continues to fluctuate, but he tends to take on a larger role when Whiteside is missing from the frontcourt.