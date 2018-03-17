Heat's James Johnson: Well-rounded stat line in win
Johnson generated 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 25 minutes in Friday's 92-91 win over the Lakers.
Johnson checked off every box on the stat sheet in what was his third strong outing in the last four games. The veteran big man has scored in double digits in three of the past four, shooting over 60.0 percent in three of those contests. The 31-year-old has stepped it up on the glass over the last three -- all games that Hassan Whiteside (hip) has been sidelined -- hauling in six to 10 boards in those outings. Johnson's scoring continues to fluctuate, but he tends to take on a larger role when Whiteside is missing from the frontcourt.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Double-double in Wednesday's OT loss•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Drops six dimes in Thursday's win•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Moving into starting five•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Tallies game-high 22 points Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Excels in bench role with 16 points on Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...