Heat's James Johnson: Will not play vs. Memphis

Johnson (coach's decision) will not be available for Wednesday's opener against the Grizzlies.

Despite being removed from the initial injury report prior to Wednesday's contest, Johnson's conditioning is still not where it should be, and he will remain sidelined until it is. It's unclear at this point where Johnson is in the process, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.

