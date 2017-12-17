Heat's James Johnson: Will not return Saturday

Johnson will not return to Saturday's game against the Clippers after suffering a right ankle injury.

Johnson played just six minutes before sustaining the injury, registering three points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and an assist. The severity of the issue remains unknown, though things should clear up once he's further evaluated following Saturday's contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop