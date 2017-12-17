Heat's James Johnson: Will not return Saturday
Johnson will not return to Saturday's game against the Clippers after suffering a right ankle injury.
Johnson played just six minutes before sustaining the injury, registering three points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and an assist. The severity of the issue remains unknown, though things should clear up once he's further evaluated following Saturday's contest.
