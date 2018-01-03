Heat's James Johnson: Will play Wednesday
Johnson (ankle) has been cleared to play during Wednesday's contest against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson has been sidelined over the past three games due to an ankle injury, but will play Wednesday after going through morning shootaround and pre-game warmups without issue. As a result of his return, Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo and Jordan Mickey are all candidates to see reduced roles. Johnson will come off the bench for Wednesday's contest, however.
