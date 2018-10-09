Heat's James Johnson: Will remain out Wednesday
Johnson (hernia) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
It was previously reported that Johnson may not be ready for the regular-season opener, so this doesn't come as a huge surprise that the big man remains sidelined. He'll have just over a week to get ready for the opener that's scheduled for Oct. 17 against the Magic, so continue to keep an eye on his practice availability later this week to see if he's starting to increase his activity.
