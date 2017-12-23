Heat's James Johnson: Will return Saturday
Johnson (ankle) will return to action Saturday agains the Pelicans, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
An ankle injury kept Johnson out of the last three games, but he'll return to action Saturday and could immediately be set for an increased role given the Heat's injury situation. Prior to the injury, Johnson was averaging 27.5 minutes per game in December.
