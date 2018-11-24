Heat's James Johnson: Will start Friday

Johnson will get the starting nod at power forward for Friday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson will replace Justise Winslow in the starting lineup. It will be the veteran's third game back since missing the first 15 to start the season. He saw his minutes increase from 15 to 23 in his first two games, and should see a relatively healthy workload as a starter Friday. It is unclear if he will remain in the starting lineup going forward or if the decision was based on matchups.