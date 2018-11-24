Heat's James Johnson: Will start Friday
Johnson will get the starting nod at power forward for Friday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson will replace Justise Winslow in the starting lineup. It will be the veteran's third game back since missing the first 15 to start the season. He saw his minutes increase from 15 to 23 in his first two games, and should see a relatively healthy workload as a starter Friday. It is unclear if he will remain in the starting lineup going forward or if the decision was based on matchups.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Does little in 23 minutes Tuesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Limited to 15 minutes off bench•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Ready for season debut•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Probable Sunday vs. Lakers•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Focusing on getting in shape•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Remains without timetable•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...