Heat's James Johnson: Without timetable for return
Johnson (sports hernia) remains without a return date, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Johnson has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Charlotte and it's currently unclear as to when he might take the court again following surgery. Another update on his status should emerge when he's close to gaining clearance.
