Heat's James Johnson: Won't play Tuesday
Johnson (conditioning) is still away from the team and won't be available to play in Tuesday's preseason game against San Antonio, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Johnson remains away from the Heat after failing his conditioning test. He won't rejoin his squad until his conditioning is up to team standards.
