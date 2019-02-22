Heat's James Johnson: Won't return vs. Sixers
Johnson suffered a shoulder injury during the first half of Thursday's game against Philadelphia and won't return.
Johnson headed to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, and although X-rays came back negative, the exact details of the issue have yet to emerge. He'll be on the shelf at least for the rest of Thursday's contest, and more information regarding his availability moving forward should emerge in the near future.
