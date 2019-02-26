Heat's James Johnson: Works out after practice
Johnson (shoulder) was spotted getting some work in after Tuesday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson remains a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash with Golden State after missing two consecutive matchups with a left shoulder sprain. While he was unable to practice with the team Tuesday, he was at least able to work out in some capacity. Johnson is averaging 9.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in his previous six games off the bench, so if he'll continue to be missed if he's ruled out of Wednesday's contest.
