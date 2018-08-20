Heat's Jarnell Stokes: Agrees to contract with Heat
Stokes agreed Monday to sign a contract with the Heat, freelance reporter Jeff Goodman reports.
Stokes' last NBA action came during the 2016-17 campaign, when he logged just 3.5 minutes per contest across two games. He did play for the Bulls during the Las Vegas Summer League in July, but didn't provide anything overly impressive, averaging just 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds across five games. As a result, his deal with the Heat is likely only for training camp, so he'll need to thoroughly impress the staff during camp and the preseason to have any chance at a final roster spot.
