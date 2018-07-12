Heat's Jarrod Jones: Drops 31 points in well-rounded game

Jones tallied 31 points (13-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 31 minutes during Thursday's 110-106 summer league victory over the Pelicans.

Jones had a breakout game Thursday, leading the team in points and rebounds. Prior to the performance, Jones had totaled 20 points, 23 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 48 total minutes. He's been playing overseas since going undrafted in 2012.