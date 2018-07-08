Heat's Jarrod Jones: Leads second unit in scoring Saturday
Jones collected 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during the Heat's 110-84 loss to the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
Jones has displayed some nifty floor-spacing ability overseas over the last six seasons overseas since going undrafted out of Ball State in 2012. Some of those same skills were on display Saturday, although the 28-year-old ultimately came up empty from three-point range. Jones' experience and 6-foot-10 stature are appealing, and they'd likely help earn him a training camp invite if he can couple them with continued strong summer league play.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...