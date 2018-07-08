Heat's Jarrod Jones: Leads second unit in scoring Saturday

Jones collected 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during the Heat's 110-84 loss to the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

Jones has displayed some nifty floor-spacing ability overseas over the last six seasons overseas since going undrafted out of Ball State in 2012. Some of those same skills were on display Saturday, although the 28-year-old ultimately came up empty from three-point range. Jones' experience and 6-foot-10 stature are appealing, and they'd likely help earn him a training camp invite if he can couple them with continued strong summer league play.