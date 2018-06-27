Heat's Jarrod Jones: Secures summer league spot

Jones will participate in summer league with the Heat, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Ball, who spent four years at Ball State before going undrafted in 2012, has been overseas since then. Last season, he started for Pinar Karsiyaka of the Turkish BSL, averaging 17.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc.