Heat's Jarrod Jones: Secures summer league spot
Jones will participate in summer league with the Heat, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Ball, who spent four years at Ball State before going undrafted in 2012, has been overseas since then. Last season, he started for Pinar Karsiyaka of the Turkish BSL, averaging 17.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...