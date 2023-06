Franklin will join the Heat for the 2023 Summer League beginning in July, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Franklin produced across the board in his lone season at Georgia Tech, racking up 9.7 points, 8.1 boards 2.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. He'll look to make a strong enough impression in Summer League to join Miami for training camp and potentially join the mix for a two-way deal.