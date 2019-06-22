Heat's Jeremiah Martin: Agrees to contract with Heat
Martin agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat on Saturday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
Martin, who averaged 19.7 points, 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 34.2 minutes across 36 games during his Senior season at Memphis last year, has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat. If he's unable to make the roster in Miami, there's a good chance that Martin will see action for the Heat's G-League affiliate the Sioux Falls Skyforce in 2019-20.
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...