Heat's Jeremiah Martin: Agrees to contract with Heat

Martin agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat on Saturday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Martin, who averaged 19.7 points, 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 34.2 minutes across 36 games during his Senior season at Memphis last year, has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat. If he's unable to make the roster in Miami, there's a good chance that Martin will see action for the Heat's G-League affiliate the Sioux Falls Skyforce in 2019-20.