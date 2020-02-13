Heat's Jimmy Butler: 25 points not enough for win

Butler posted 25 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-101 loss to the Jazz.

Butler led the Heat in scoring with a relatively efficient 25 points, but it wasn't enough to secure the victory. It was also a rare game for Butler with no defensive stats and only one assist. Wednesday marked just the sixth time this season Butler has recorded zero steals and zero blocks, but each of those prior instances also included at least four assists.