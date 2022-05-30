Butler provided 35 points (13-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 48 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 loss to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Butler was magnificent in Game 6 and could've been the hero for Miami in Game 7, but he made the wrong choice down the stretch and could not lift Miami to victory in a game that went down to the wire. Butler was quite inconsistent on a game-to-game basis, but he surpassed the 20-point mark in four of the contests during the series against the Celtics. He averaged 27.4 points per game during the playoffs.