Heat's Jimmy Butler: Absent from injury report
Butler (illness) isn't listed on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Houston.
Butler was reportedly in danger of missing Wednesday's matchup after falling ill, but the team didn't list him on the injury report, indicating that he's good to go.
