Butler (knee) will play and start in Thursday's matchup against the Rockets, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Butler sat out the Heat's first leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday due to injury management but will return to the hardwood for Thursday's contest. With Kyle Lowry resting and Bam Adebayo (ankle) sitting, Butler and Tyler Herro should assume the majority of the offensive load.