Butler (ankle) had 25 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Sunday's 108-101 win over the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Butler remained vigilant Sunday, leading the Heat to victory in Game 1 against the Knicks. While it was another special performance by Butler, an ankle injury suffered midway through the final quarter is sure to be making headlines ahead of Game 2. While he was able to remain in the game, he was clearly hampered by the injury. He is, of course, going to do everything possible to get out there Tuesday, although given his importance, the medical staff is certainly not going to take any risks given the 1-0 lead.