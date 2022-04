Butler closed with 36 points (12-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-86 victory over the Hawks.

Through four games, Butler has scored 21, 45, 20 and now 36 points as the Heat continue to find ways to shred the Atlanta defense and neutralize Trae Young (nine points in 36 minutes). As usual, Butler provided strong supplementary stats, headlined by the four steals. For the series, he's up to 11 total steals.