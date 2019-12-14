Heat's Jimmy Butler: Another solid performance
Butler had 23 points (9-20 FG, 5-6 FT, 0-5 3PT), three rebounds, three assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 113-110 loss against the Lakers.
Butler couldn't extend his triple-double streak, but he found a way to produce on both ends of the court once again while pacing the Heat on offense. The shooting woes continue for the star forward -- he is making just 28.4 percent from his threes while shooting 43.4 percent from the field -- but he produces enough on other areas to remain as a very productive fantasy asset even when his shot is not falling.
