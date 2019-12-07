Heat's Jimmy Butler: Another triple-double Friday

Butler finished with 28 points (9-16 FG. 2-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 112-103 victory over the Wizards.

After recording his first triple-double in almost two years earlier in the week, Butler was at it again, finishing with another triple-double Friday. He has been fantastic for the Heat thus far, carrying them to the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. Butler is having arguably the best season of his career and is currently the eighth-best player in standard fantasy formats. Nothing he is doing seems wildly unsustainable and holding onto him is likely the best course of action.