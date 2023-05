Butler (ankle) will play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Knicks, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Butler has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday after missing Game 2 with a right ankle sprain. The star forward should replace Caleb Martin in the starting lineup. Butler is averaging 35.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals in 38.2 minutes across his six postseason appearances this season.