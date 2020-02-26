Play

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Available to play

Butler (personal) will be available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports.

Butler missed the last two games with an undisclosed personal issue, but he's been removed from the injury report and should be back in the starting lineup. In his only appearance since the All-Star break, Butler had 17 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals in a win over Atlanta on Feb. 20.

More News
Our Latest Stories