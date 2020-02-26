Heat's Jimmy Butler: Available to play
Butler (personal) will be available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports.
Butler missed the last two games with an undisclosed personal issue, but he's been removed from the injury report and should be back in the starting lineup. In his only appearance since the All-Star break, Butler had 17 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals in a win over Atlanta on Feb. 20.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...