Butler (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Butler was initially listed as questionable after missing Monday's win over the Wolves. He's been struggling to stay healthy, appearing in only 21 games this season, and the veteran hasn't played four consecutive games since mid-November. Still, he's producing well lately. This month, he's averaging 23.1 points on 60.0 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 33.3 minutes.