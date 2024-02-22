Butler (personal) participated in Thursday's practice session, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
Butler was unavailable for Miami's final three games before the All-Star break due to the death of a family member, but he rejoined the Heat at practice Thursday. The team hasn't yet revealed his status for Friday's game against the Pelicans, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Butler available.
