Butler closed Saturday's 126-114 overtime loss to the Magic with 38 points (14-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 39 minutes.

Butler nailed an off-balance, contested three-pointer to force overtime, but Miami was ultimately outlasted in the extra period. The star forward's heroics likely didn't go unnoticed from fantasy managers, who have continued to ride the wave of Butler avoiding the injuries that have nagged him in seasons past. The 33-year-old has appeared in 20 straight games for Miami, averaging 24.3 points, 5.9 boards, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals during that stretch while shooting a magnificent 54.9 percent from the field and 85 percent from the free-throw line.