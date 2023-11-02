Butler closed Wednesday's 109-105 loss to the Nets with 20 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Butler was upgraded from questionable ahead of Wednesday's game against Brooklyn. He finished second on the team in rebounds, despite his knee issue. Butler was one of three Heat players with 20 or more points in the losing effort. Wednesday marked the first time Butler reached the 20-point mark this season. Butler has averaged 16.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 32.8 minutes in four contests this year.