Butler racked up six points (2-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-119 loss to the Bucks.

Butler had one of the worst games of his career Wednesday, shooting an abysmal 14.2 percent from the floor. He was able to partly salvage his line with some blocks and rebounds, but it was an otherwise terrible night for Butler. He'll try to turn things around Thursday in a back-to-back game against the Nets.