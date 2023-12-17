Butler contributed 28 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 win over Chicago.

Butler drained a step-back jumper over Coby White at the buzzer to earn Miami's victory Saturday. His 28 points marked the game high in a contest where Miami led for 85.5 percent of the game, but Chicago fought back to take the lead with under a minute to go. Butler has been laser-focused at the free-throw line this season, connecting on a career-best 88.6 percent of his attempts, which accounts for 33.9 percent of his nightly points.