Butler finished Thursday's 117-112 overtime victory over Charlotte with 35 points (11-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 42 minutes.

Butler enjoyed his best scoring and rebounding performance of the 2022-23 campaign in a tightly contested contest. He also tied his best assist total of the young season with eight, a number he's reached three times through 10 contests. Butler continues to produce at a high level across multiple key categories for fantasy managers.