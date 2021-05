Butler (eye) will be available for Thursday's game against Philly.

Butler departed Tuesday's win over Boston after being poked in the eye, and while he's still dealing with the after-effects, he'll suit up as the Heat look to hold their ground in the race for seeding in the Eastern Conference. Tuesday excluded, Butler has averaged 23.3 points, 7.4 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals over his last 10 appearances.