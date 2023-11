Butler (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Butler has been upgraded from probable to available and will play in a fourth straight game despite battling knee tendinitis. Over his last three appearances, the All-Star forward has averaged 17.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.3 minutes per game.