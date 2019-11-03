Heat's Jimmy Butler: Cleared to play Sunday

Butler (foot) will play Sunday against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler was considered questionable after sustaining the foot bruise during Thursday's win over the Hawks, but he won't be forced to miss Sunday's contest. The 30-year-old is averaging 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 4.5 steals in 33 minutes through his first two games of the season.