Butler (neck) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Butler will return following a one-game absence. That was his first absence since Jan. 24, and during this stretch of 26 appearances, he's averaged 24.4 points on 14.2 shots, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.6 minutes.