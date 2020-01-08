Heat's Jimmy Butler: Cleared to play
Butler (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
As expected, Butler will take the court Wednesday after missing just one game with a back injury. Over his past five games, Butler is averaging 20.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.2 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...