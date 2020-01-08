Play

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Cleared to play

Butler (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

As expected, Butler will take the court Wednesday after missing just one game with a back injury. Over his past five games, Butler is averaging 20.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.2 minutes per contest.

