Butler contributed 31 points (8-12 FG, 15-16 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 96-95 overtime win over Brooklyn.

Butler returned from a seven-game absence due to a toe injury he sustained against the Jazz on Dec. 30. He registered his fifth 30-point performance in Monday's win. While he didn't attempt a three-point shot, he made 15 of his 16 free throws, including the last two of the game that gave the Heat the overtime victory.