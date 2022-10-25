Butler closed Monday's 98-90 loss to the Raptors with 26 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes.

Butler ended just two rebounds away from what would've been his first double-double of the season, but looking at the box score, this could go down as Butler's best performance of the campaign to date -- he recorded season-best figures in both points and boards. The veteran forward has now scored at least 20 points in all but one of his first four outings of the campaign.

More News