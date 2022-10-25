Butler closed Monday's 98-90 loss to the Raptors with 26 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes.

Butler ended just two rebounds away from what would've been his first double-double of the season, but looking at the box score, this could go down as Butler's best performance of the campaign to date -- he recorded season-best figures in both points and boards. The veteran forward has now scored at least 20 points in all but one of his first four outings of the campaign.