Butler notched 28 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight assists, four steals, three rebounds and a block across 33 minutes in Friday's win at Chicago.

Butler filled the stat sheet for the second game in a row and ended just two assists shy of a double-double, as the versatile forward has been excelling as a playmaker of late. Butler has scored 25-plus points in five straight contests but has also dished out eight or more dimes in each of those games too, so his impact has been massive. Butler is averaging 28.8 points, 9.2 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game over his last five appearances.