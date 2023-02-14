Butler recorded 24 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 112-108 loss to the Nuggets.

The star forward ended just one assist away from recording a triple-double, and he has also scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings. Scoring numbers aside, Butler has been very good when it comes to contributing in other categories such as passing, rebounding and defensive numbers, making him one of the most complete players in the league and an absolute asset in fantasy.